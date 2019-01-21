THE LA TIMES:

In 2010, then-California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman was holding a political rally at a Hollywood hotel when from the front row a man started heckling her.

“What are you hiding?” the man shouted at the Republican candidate. “You’re looking like Arnold in a dress!” he said, referring to outgoing Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Before Whitman could respond, then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was speaking with Whitman, stepped down from the stage and pointed his finger in the man’s face, saying it was “people who raise their voices and yell and scream like you that are dividing this country.” The man pointed his finger right back in Christie’s face.

For many people watching the episode on television, it was a first glimpse, however brief, of Ed Buck, a former fashion model, self-described retired multimillionaire and onetime West Hollywood City Council candidate.

Now, Buck is generating notoriety of a different kind after the deaths of two men in his West Hollywood apartment.

The deaths of Timothy Dean, 55, earlier this month and Gemmel Moore, 26, in 2017 have prompted homicide investigations by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Prosecutors declined to press charges in the first case, but the Sheriff’s Department said recently it would be reexamined after Dean’s death.

The deaths have stoked outrage and suspicion among activists and the men’s family and friends, who question whether differences in race, wealth and political connections have influenced the investigations. Both of the dead men were black. Buck is white.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, said his client was a man with a “heart of gold” who invited troubled people into his home to help them. Buck is not responsible for the deaths, he said.

Buck, 64, has long been a contentious figure in West Hollywood, where he was best known for his animal rights and LGBTQ activism and his donations to Democratic politicians and causes.

He was an enigma to those who knew him — a man who bragged about his wealth while living in a barely furnished apartment. He fostered elderly dogs but was known to criticize strangers over how they walked their pets.