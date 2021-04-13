Fox News:

Boganey was fired shortly after saying the officer involved in the fatal shooting would receive due process

Former Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey was dismissed Monday after he publicly differed with Mayor Mike Elliott on whether the police officer who fatally shot a Black man in the Minneapolis suburb should be fired, saying the officer deserved “due process.”

Boganey was a longtime Brooklyn Center employee. He had served as city manager since 2003, according to a LinkedIn profile bearing his name and photo. He is a graduate of Oakland University in Michigan. However, the Star Tribune reported he had worked for the city since 2005.

As city manager, Boganey’s responsibilities included authority over personnel decisions related to Brooklyn Center’s police department. The role drew national scrutiny after the White police officer, later identified as Kim Potter, fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Effective immediately our city manager has been relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward. I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government. — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

The Brooklyn Center city council voted to remove Boganey within hours of a press conference in which he and Elliott discussed potential disciplinary action against Potter. Elliott spoke first and made clear that he felt Potter should be fired in response to the shooting.

“Let me be very clear – my position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession,” Elliott said. “I do fully support releasing the officer of her duties.”

Elliott then directed Boganey to address the situation. Before Boganey took the podium, Elliott noted that his role as city manager gave him authority to determine whether the officer would be removed.

Boganey, who is Black, noted that the officer would receive due process in the form of an investigation.

