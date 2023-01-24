Seven people were killed in two related shootings at agricultural facilities in California, marking the state’s third mass killing in eight days.

Officers arrested a suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a news conference.

He is suspected of opening fire at two rural locations about a mile apart in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon.

Corpus said the shootings took place inside nurseries, in front of children who had recently been let out of school.

“This kind of shooting is horrific. It’s a tragedy we hear about too often, but today it’s hit home here in San Mateo County,” Corpus said. “For children to witness this is unspeakable.”

Sheriff’s deputies first responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:20 p.m., Capt. Eamonn Allen said in a statement.

They found four people dead from gunshot wounds and a fifth person injured at the first scene in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road. Shortly thereafter, deputies found three other people killed at another location along Cabrillo Highway.

At about 4:40 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy noticed Zhao in his car parked outside a sheriff’s substation. He was arrested without incident and a weapon was found in his vehicle, Allen said.

A video that captured Zhao’s arrest showed three officers approaching a parked car with their weapons drawn. Zhao got out of the car, and the officers pulled him to the ground face-down and placed him in handcuffs.

