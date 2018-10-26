HEAVY:

esar Altieri Sayoc has been arrested in connection with the suspicious packages that were sent across the country to various liberal personalities and to CNN’s headquarters in New York City. Sayoc was first named as the suspect by NY1’s Myles Miller. Sayoc is 54 years old and is a resident of Aventura, Florida. Sayoc is originally from the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

It was that CNN’s reporter, Shimon Prokupecz, who first tweeted that a suspect had been taken into custody. The arrest took place in Plantation, Florida, on the morning of October 26. Plantation is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, located a few miles west of the city. Multiple sources reported that Sayoc’s arrest took place outside of an auto parts store close to State Road 7 and Southwest 6th Street in the area.

At least some of suspicious packages contained explosive devices, authorities said. Law enforcement officials said that the packages were “nearly identical” to each other. It had earlier been reported that the investigation into the packages was focused in Florida.

According to the FBI, all of the suspicious items were sent in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior. The packages had computer-printed address labels and each envelope had six Forever stamps. All of the packages had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida. Nobody was hurt by the explosives, which were all intercepted and successfully disabled by law enforcement officials.

One of the packages was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder but did not reach its intended destination. It was rerouted to the return address in Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sayoc Is a Registered Republican; His Family Was Involved in Fighting the Communist Party of the Philippines

According to online records, Sayoc is a registered Republican, registering with the GOP in Florida in March 2016. Sayoc, who goes by Cesar Altieri Randazzo on Facebook, attended a Donald Trump rally in October 2016:

On his LinkedIn page, Sayoc says that his grandfather, Col. Baltazar Zook Sayoc, was a martial arts practitioner who developed his own style of fighting, Sayoc Kali. Sayoc says that style was used to fight the Communist Party of the Philippines. There is a detailed website about the fighting style.

On that LinkedIn profile, Sayoc calls himself a promoter, booking agent and choreographer of a male stripping show as well as burlesque shows in the Miami-area. Sayoc says that he graduated from Brevard College, N.C./Univ of N.C. at Charlotte.” Sayoc says he attained a Bachelor of Arts in numerous subjects as well as studying veterinary medicine. Sayoc writes on that profile that it was his dream to become a “horse doctor.” Sayoc says on his Twitter page that he is a former professional soccer player and cage fighter.