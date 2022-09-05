Liz Truss was named Britain’s new conservative prime minister on Monday and will soon take over from her scandal-scarred predecessor, Boris Johnson.

The 47-year-old, currently foreign secretary, will be formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II during a Tuesday ceremony at the monarch’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Truss, a mother of two and a staunch admirer of the UK’s Conservative PM Margaret Thatcher, will become Britain’s third female leader.

So who is Britain’s soon-to-be new prime minister?

Truss, who was born in Oxford and lived in Scotland in her early years, is the daughter of a left-wing math professor and a nurse.

READ MORE