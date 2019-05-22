THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

The United States confirmed that it sees evidence that embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is gearing up to again use chemical weapons attacks against his citizens in a protracted and bitter war that has caused scores of casualties in the war torn country.

“We continue to see signs that the Assad regime may be renewing its use of chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack in northwest Syria on the morning of May 19, 2019,” the State Department said in a statement. “We are still gathering information on this incident, but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately.”

The Trump administration will not stand idly by while Assad uses these lethal weapons, the State Department said in its statement.

The United States continues to closely monitor the situation.

“The United States continues to closely watch the military operations by the Assad regime in northwest Syria, including indications of any new use of chemical weapons by the regime,” the State Department said.

Assad has repeatedly used deadly chemical weapons—barred by conventional warfare—against his own citizens as he continues to hold onto power in Syria. Both Iran and Russia has sided with Assad and are likely aware of the regime’s efforts to use chemical weapons and other attacks.