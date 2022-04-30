Daily Caller

President Joe Biden’s new head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, appeared to sing a parody song about who to “fuck” in order to be “famous and powerful” in a resurfaced video. “I want to be rich, famous, and powerful! Step on all my enemies and never do a thing,” Jankowicz sang to the tune of a piano, according to Breitbart. “Who do I fuck to be famous and powerful? I’ve done everything I can and now the rest is up to you,” she appeared to add. The song was an edited version of “My Simple Christmas Wish (Rich, Famous, and Powerful)” by David Friedman, according to the outlet. The lyrics in her version were edited to include “Who do I fuck” instead of “who do I have to fake.”

