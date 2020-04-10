DC WHISPERS:

It’s a viral outbreak that is costing America and the world many many lives and trillions of dollars due to economies that were forced to shut down out of fear of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

The outset of the spread remains mired in secret with little information coming from both China and the World Health Organization even as more and more charge collusion between the communist regime and WHO.

Those charges have now led to an increasingly determined effort to see WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, (who is not actually a physician and is a former member of his home country of Ethiopia’s deeply corrupt regime that itself is heavily influenced by China) for the part he allegedly played in helping to cover up China’s role in spreading the virus – including Ghebreyesus initially telling the world that Covid-19 could not be spread by human-to-human contact.

Former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has tweeted this:

This was posted by the WHO on January 14th. The WHO owes an explanation to the world of why they took China’s word for it. So much suffering has been caused by the mishandling of information and lack of accountability by the Chinese. https://t.co/SooEnEPsjJ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 3, 2020

