Breitbart:

Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the two white men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest were like white Civil Rights activists killed in the 1960s.

……

Bass said, “Remember now, where were the White men killed? At a protest, protesting in solidarity for Black folks so, to me, it was reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement when you had young white people that participated in the sit-ins and protests, and they were subject to beatings, they were subject to shootings, many of them were killed as well, and it’s as though the judge is taking that very lightly.

Wisconsin Right Now: ‘

Joseph Rosenbaum

Newly released Joseph Rosenbaum sex offender documents obtained by Wisconsin Right Now from the Pima County (Arizona) Clerk of Courts confirm Joseph Rosenbaum was charged by a grand jury with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity around children, INCLUDING ANAL RAPE.

Rosenbaum’s victims were five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old.

Wisconsin Right Now has obtained Rosenbaum’s entire file regarding the case, however due to victim privacy and legal issues, we are choosing to only show the criminal complaint at this time. We redacted the names of the victims.

“No contact with minors under the age of 18 without permission from the Court,” the Arizona court records say.

Anthony M. Huber

Huber had a disorderly conduct conviction from 2018 as a domestic abuse repeater, which is a misdemeanor. He gave a Kenosha address. Here are the charges in that case.

He also had a case from 2012 with these charges:

1 941.30(2) 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony G Charge Dismissed but Read In

Modifier: 939.63(1)(c) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Modifier: 968.075(1)(a) Domestic Abuse

2 940.235(1) Strangulation and Suffocation Felony H Guilty Due to Guilty Plea

Modifier: 968.075(1)(a) Domestic Abuse

3 940.30 False Imprisonment Felony H Guilty Due to Guilty Plea

Modifier: 968.075(1)(a) Domestic Abuse

Modifier: 939.63(1)(b) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

4 940.19(1) Battery Misd. A Charge Dismissed but Read In

Modifier: 968.075(1)(a) Domestic Abuse

Modifier: 939.63(1)(a) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

5 947.01(1) Disorderly Conduct Misd. B Charge Dismissed but Read In

Modifier: 968.075(1)(a) Domestic Abuse

Modifier: 939.63(1)(a) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

6 947.01(1) Disorderly Conduct Misd. B Charge Dismissed but Read In

Modifier: 968.075(1)(a) Domestic Abuse

….

What makes their criminal histories relevant for the public to at least consider: The three men who were shot had placed themselves in the midst of a scene of violent rioting that, for days, included lawless anarchy (there were arson fires in the area that night too), and the defendant is on video saying earlier that he was there to prevent damage to people and property. All three men were confronting Rittenhouse when shot and two were trying to grab his gun; in the first case, Rittenhouse was running away, and in the second situation, he tried to but fell. That’s from the criminal complaint.

More at Wisconsin Right Now