The World Health Organization has declared there is a “high risk of biological hazard” in Khartoum, Sudan after a military group seized one of Sudan’s main bio-labs.

Reuters reported the laboratory seized contained cholera, measles, and several other deadly pathogens.

The WHO Representative of Sudan said in statement, “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, US Special Forces had to execute an emergency excavation mission for personnel located at the US Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday due to the ongoing fighting between the Sudan Army and a military group within Sudan called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

