ZEROHEDGE

The WHO is still apparently took worried about the fragility of global equity markets to finally acknowledge that the novel coronavirus outbreak has metastasized into a global pandemic. A press conference that was supposed to be held Wednesday afternoon in Switzerland was postponed, and then postponed again. Now, the organization is saying it plans to reconvene its emergency committee meeting on Thursday. The press conference hasn’t yet been cancelled. Instead, it’s been moved to 2 pm (where it will compete directly with Jerome Powell). Meanwhile, the WHO’s Director-General tweeted Wednesday that the organization had made an embarrassing error in its ‘situation report’ published earlier this week. Due to a “human error”, the word “moderate” was wrongly inserted in the organizations’ risk assessment of the coronavirus, basically admitting that they mistakenly played down the severity of the crisis.

READ MORE AT ZEROHEDGE