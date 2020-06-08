NEWSMAX

The World Health Organization said Monday the spread of coronavirus from asymptomatic patients is “very rare.” While the virus can be spread from a person that has the virus and is not exhibiting any symptoms, WHO officials said that is not the main way the virus is being transmitted, CNBC reports. The announcement is a deviation from early reports that indicated the virus could be easily spread from person-to-person, even if the person with COVID-19 has little to no symptoms. “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said during a news briefing from the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters. “It’s very rare.”

