NY Post

Like any good parent, Sam Bankman-Fried’s mother and father have stood firmly behind their son from the beginning of his crypto career until his fall from grace, but their staunch support and recent courtroom antics have put them under heavy scrutiny. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors at Stanford University, sat in the third row of Bankman-Fried’s extradition hearing in the Bahamas, where their animated expressions were in full view. Bankman, who received payments from FTX and was heavily involved in the doomed platform’s operations, was seen sporadically plugging his ears throughout the process, while Fried laughed several times. New FTX CEO John Ray revealed he will be investigating Bankman and Fried’s role in their son’s alleged cryptocurrency scam at the company, particularly after it was confirmed that Bankman had given Bankman-Fried “legal advice” and that the family was given cash payments.

Read More