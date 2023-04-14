Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman who was arrested Thursday over the leak of classified US intelligence documents, hails from a patriotic family with a history of military service.

Teixeira, who was taken into custody at his mother’s home in North Dighton, Mass., followed his stepfather into the Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing.

His mother has dedicated herself to a slew of nonprofit organizations serving veterans over the years.

For Teixeira’s family, his shocking arrest for allegedly leaking highly sensitive intelligence records online appears to clash with their decades of military service and patriotic zeal.

Teixeira’s mom, Dawn Dufault, and his stepdad, Thomas Dufault, live in the single-family home in North Dighton, east of Providence, RI, where the the Guardsman was nabbed by federal agents.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Dawn and Thomas have been married.

READ MORE