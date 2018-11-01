FOX NEWS:

Notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger’s vicious slaying in a high-security West Virginia prison earlier this week shocked most of the nation. Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said he was stunned for a different reason.

“I’m not surprised that he got hit. I’m surprised that they let him get hit,” Davis told the Boston Globe.

The ex-Massachusettes cop joined a growing chorus of voices questioning if authorities were grossly negligent in Bulger’s ambush murder at USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills on Tuesday. Other critics have gone further — questioning if prison officials may have been complicit.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 51, is being eyed as Bulger’s killer, according to multiple reports. Geas, a Greek hitman for the Italian mob, is serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2003 murders of Massachusetts mob boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno and his associate Gary Westerman.

Davis said he was surprised the prison didn’t do more to protect Bulger from a “convicted organized crime hit man from Massachusetts.”

Meanwhile, former drug smuggler Richard Stratton, who served eight years in prison and once asked Bulger for help, told the New York Post he couldn’t believe the high-profile 89-year-old Bulger wasn’t placed in protective custody immediately upon entering the West Virginia prison.