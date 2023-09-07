Whitehouse’s Absurd Attack on Alito Is Another Democrat Attack on the Constitution

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has now made himself the point man to take revenge on Justice Sam Alito for overturning Roe v. Wade and authoring the Dobbs decision. This self-appointed czar of Supreme Court ethics has written a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts complaining about Alito’s ethics.Whitehouse, an old Yankee trust-fund baby and a descendent of Plymouth Colony Puritans, is trying to play the ethical purity card against Alito, the New Jersey son of an Italian immigrant from Calabria.

It should be interesting. A battle as old as the country is brewing, a classic struggle between old nose-in-the-air money trying to shut up those nose-to-the-grindstone children of immigrants who don’t know their place.In his usual blowhard way, the posturing Whitehouse sent a lengthy, whining letter making an ethics complaint to Chief Justice John Roberts. “I write to lodge an ethics complaint regarding recent public comments by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which appear to violate several canons of judicial ethics, including standards the Supreme Court has long applied to itself.”Whitehouse complains that Alito gave an interview with the Wall Street Journal, directly rejecting the crusade to place the judicial branch under the direct supervision of the legislative branch in general and Whitehouse’s committee in particular. Whitehouse says, “During the interview, Justice Alito stated that ‘[n]o provision in the Constitution gives [Congress] the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.’”Poor Sheldon.

