FOX NEWS:

A white Seattle yoga instructor is holding a class geared exclusively towards white people to teach how white supremacy is prevalent in their “body, mind and heart.”

Laura Humpf, a 39-year-old yoga teacher since 2004, publicized an “Undoing Whiteness” yoga class this spring in which white people would learn to “unpack the harmful ways white supremacy is embedded” in the society and how they continue to perpetuate it.

“I do stand behind white people needing to talk to other white people on how to undo whiteness. Can I keep refining it and doing it differently and better? Yeah, and I will forever and ever. But I believe in this space as one tool,” she told the Seattle Times.

She added that her class includes yoga postures and readings from a book aimed at helping white people to deal with race-based conversations.

The inspiration for the new classes came after noticing how white people appeared in yoga spaces “in racist ways.”

“I was seeing white people show up in yoga spaces in racist ways,” Humpf told the Times, pointing to white yoga instructors who apparently made racially-charged jokes, as well as saying “all lives mattered in yoga, so why see color.”