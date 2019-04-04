FOX NEWS:

Authorities in Michigan are asking for help in identifying two people captured on camera defacing the gravesites of former President Gerald R. Ford and former First Lady Betty Ford last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said on Facebook the incident happened around 4 p.m. on March 27 on the property of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum in Grand Rapids.

In surveillance footage released by police, a man and a woman can be seen arriving on the property on skateboards.

After kicking the skateboards toward the site, the couple can be seen sitting on a wall while appearing to pry away the letters.