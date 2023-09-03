White supremacists march on Orlando, waving swastika flags and raising Heil Hitler salutes

Multiple groups of professed neo-Nazis were spotted marching through parks in the Orlando area Saturday, with one group even ending up at the gates of Walt Disney World.

Social media videos showed the groups – known as ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘The Goyim Defense League’ – taking to the streets in Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Spring.

The marchers, caught on video by State Representative Anna V. Eskamani, were raising the Nazi salute and chanting ‘we are everywhere.’

It came just days after racist mass shooter Ryan Palmeter killed three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. Palmeter walked into the store on Saturday armed with two firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle adorned with swastikas.

According to fliers, the two groups worked together to organize a ‘March of the Redshirts’ rally.

