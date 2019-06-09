White supremacist appears to urinate on an Israeli flag as nationalist group interrupts LGBT celebration in Detroit by tearing apart Pride flags and giving Nazi salutes

White supremacists caused outrage among the LGBT community when one of them appeared to urinate on an Israeli flag during a Pride event in Detroit

The National Socialist Movement showed up at Motor City Pride doing Nazi salutes and were seen tearing a Pride flag as people watched on in horror

The group is one of the largest neo-Nazi organizations in the United States and is known for its anti-Jewish and racist protests

White supremacists caused outrage among the LGBT community when one of them appeared to urinate on an Israeli flag and gave Nazi salutes during a Pride event in Detroit. The National Socialist Movement (NSM) interrupted the family-friendly event on Saturday, holding placards with their slogan and swastika flags. The white nationalist group is one of the largest neo-Nazi organizations in the United States and is known for anti-Jewish and racist protests. Images show LGBT supporters attempting to block them joining the event. Police are seen in the vicinity.

