White supremacists caused outrage among the LGBT community when one of them appeared to urinate on an Israeli flag and gave Nazi salutes during a Pride event in Detroit. The National Socialist Movement (NSM) interrupted the family-friendly event on Saturday, holding placards with their slogan and swastika flags. The white nationalist group is one of the largest neo-Nazi organizations in the United States and is known for anti-Jewish and racist protests. Images show LGBT supporters attempting to block them joining the event. Police are seen in the vicinity.

