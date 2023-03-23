White students at Iowa State University are barred from an upcoming “Womxn of Color” retreat that has the support of faculty.

The “Womxn of Colour” retreat, which is set to take place in April, is described as “a one-day event open to all women of color students on campus.”

Bria Felix, the president of the Womxn of Colour network, told the Iowa State Daily, “This retreat is very special to our executive board because usually it is planned by an entire faculty team,” signaling that the racially exclusive event is supported by faculty members.

Meanwhile, a university website states, “The Womxn of Colour Network (WOCN) was established in 2011 to support womxn students of colour at Iowa State.”

