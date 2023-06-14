A white Starbucks manager who was fired when her staff refused to let two black men use the bathroom at a Philadelphia store has been awarded $25.6million.

Shannon Phillips on Monday won her lawsuit against the coffee giant and was handed $25million in punitive damages and $600,000 in compensatory damages.

A federal jury in New Jersey found the company had given her the boot because she was white, which violated her civil rights.

The lawsuit finally came to an end this week five years after the arrests of the two black men at the Starbucks in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson had been waiting for a meeting when they were refused access to the toilet and were asked to leave before cops were called.

Their arrests prompted widespread outrage and protests after footage of the incident emerged – and Starbucks was accused of racism and boycott threats.

