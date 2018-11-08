ZERO HEDGE:

White South African men are reportedly being excluded from a government-partnered youth employment initiative program, according to a new report. The Youth Employment Service (“YES”) government job website has the goal of helping South Africans who have been unemployed for more than six months. The program has been endorsed by the National Development Plan 2030, which intends on eliminating poverty and reducing inequality within the next 12 years in the country.

The website reportedly requires applicants to be in accordance with the Black Economic Empowerment (“BEE”) definition of black. They are also required to be between the ages of 18 and 34 and citizens of South Africa. BEE is a program launched by the South African government whose aim is redressing inequalities in the nation by giving South African citizens who are black economic privileges that are not available to white people. The program also includes colored and Indian people.

“YES is a business-driven initiative which is breaking new ground by pioneering a partnership with government and labor, in collectively tackling a national plan to build economic pathways for black youth. Please note we are currently only registering candidates between the ages of 18 and 34, who are currently unemployed and must be black (as per the B-BBEE codes definition).”