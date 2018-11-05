NEW YORK POST:

When having it “your way” goes wrong.

A Burger King worker in Miami was caught on video berating customers in the drive-thru after they asked for a refund — telling one of them, “Put it on Snapchat…You white piece of s–t!”

“We’re not even white,” the customers yell in response. “We’re Hispanic! Get it right!”

The employee on video, who is black, was fired over the Oct. 3 incident.

“The actions of this team member do not reflect the values of the Burger King brand,” a company spokeswoman told The Miami Herald on Monday. “We have a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior, and the individual is no longer with the company.”

The footage of the confrontation was posted on the “Only in Dade” Facebook page last week, and has been viewed more than 90,000 times.

“We’re asking for a refund because your manager was touching her cellphone,” one of the customers on video says to the employee. “It has nothing to do with you.”

But the drive-thru worker doesn’t care, and tells the pair repeatedly to “post” the video they are taking of her cursing on social media.