BREITBART:

A prestigious Scottish university arranged an event titled “Resisting Whiteness” where white people were to be banned from speaking.

“Resisting Whiteness”, which bills itself as a QTPOC (Queer and Trans People of Colour) outfit, according to The Telegraph, also planned to set up two so-called “safe spaces” at the University of Edinburgh event — and intended to ban white people from one of them.

“If you are a white person with a question, please share it with a member of the committee or our speakers after the panel discussion.”

Jane McColl, described by The Telegraph as an “anti-racism campaigner”, complained that the “blatant racism” was a retrograde step.

“It sets back the battle to achieve equality and fairness by decades, all because of the actions of a tiny group of extremists, whose perverse sense of logic has led them to belittle white people, not by who they are as individuals, by merely because of their skin colour,” she explained.