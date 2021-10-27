A white male marketing vice president from a North Carolina has been awarded a $10million ‘reverse discrimination’ payout from the hospital which fired him and replaced him with two women, one of whom is black.

David Duvall sued Novant Health in North Carolina, where he’d worked for five years as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, and was lauded by colleagues and supervisors, in 2018.

He says he was inexplicably terminated just days before reaching his five year work anniversary, a milestone that would have awarded him a higher severance payout than what he was given.

He was replaced by two women – Kate Everett, a white woman who had worked with him and was promoted to take the role of Chief PR and Communications Officer and Vicky Free, a black woman who was given the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

