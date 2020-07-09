Washington Examiner:

The words “White Lives Matter” were found painted on the street of a California town three days after two white people were found and charged with hate crimes for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural in the same area.

Police officials in the town of Martinez, which is about an hour outside of San Francisco, are investigating who wrote the block letters, in what some have described as “hate speech.”

“What I saw was hate speech written on the ground, and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Black Lives Matter supporter Jeff Christensen said, according to a local ABC affiliate.

Police responded to a report of the painted message on Tuesday and found another woman covering the letters with black paint.

“She painted over it because she was frustrated,” police spokesman Lt. Mike Estanol said. He added, “Neither the person who painted ‘White Lives Matter’ or her should be painting on the roadway.”

Christensen said of the woman covering up the message: “That’s right, we’re not going to tolerate this in our neighborhood. We’re not going to take this kind of hate.”

Two white residents of Martinez were arrested and charged with hate crimes earlier this week for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural (shown below). The two people are identified as Nichole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53.

