Mother of dead student issues tearful warning to NY private schools parents

NY Post

The principal of a tony Chicago private school allegedly ignored a bullied 15-year-old, who then committed suicide — and the mother of the dead boy wants to warn parents in New York, where the administrator is set to start a new job next month. Randall Dunn, 57, head of the Board of Trustees of the National Association of Independent Schools, has run the Latin School of Chicago since 2011 but will take over the top job at the posh Rye Country Day School in Westchester, the school announced. Rosellene Bronstein, the teenager’s mother, believes Rye Country Day students, who pay $50,000 a year in tuition, would be at risk. “Dunn does not care about students. He cares about himself and his career. He’s a fraud. He is dishonest,” an emotional Rosellene Bronstein, 48, told The Post. Rosellene’s son, Nate, killed himself in January. In April, Bronstein and her husband Robert filed a $100 million lawsuit against Dunn and a blizzard of other school officials and parents in Illinois, alleging their son committed suicide after months of relentless bullying.

