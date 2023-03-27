National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has been making curious pronouncements from the White House podium lately.

“LGBTQ+ rights are . . . a core part of our foreign policy,” Kirby said last week.

What does that mean, exactly?

Cross-sex hormones and gender surgery for your kids or you get no foreign aid?

That will win hearts and minds across the globe.

A couple of days later, Kirby warned that the US will “have to take a look” at imposing economic sanctions on predominately Christian Uganda if an anti-LGBTQ identity law is enacted that was just passed by its parliament.

This would be “really unfortunate,” Kirby admitted, since most US aid to Uganda is for health care, especially for AIDS.

Meanwhile, Samantha Power is creeping around socially conservative Hungary, stirring up trouble with intersex activists over a law banning gender studies and the portrayal of LGBTQ content to minors.

It’s one thing to dangle the rainbow flag outside our embassies in Kabul and the Holy See.

It’s quite another to impose American social mores on traditionally Christian or Islamic countries.

You know this kind of woke imperialism in our names won’t end well for anyone.

