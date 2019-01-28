CBSNEWS.COM

The White House issued a strong warning to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday, saying that any violence against American diplomats or National Assembly President Juan Guaidó would elicit a “significant response” from the U.S. government. Guaidó has been recognized by the Trump administration and more than a dozen other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. “Any violence and intimidation against U.S. diplomatic personnel, Venezuela’s democratic leader, Juan Guiado, or the National Assembly itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response,” national security adviser John Bolton wrote on Twitter.

