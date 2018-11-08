NEW YORK POST:

The White House suspended press access for Jim Acosta on Wednesday after the CNN reporter had a tense exchange with President Trump during a press conference.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the administration will “never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman” — referring to a tussle for the microphone between Acosta and a White House intern.

“This conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” Sanders said in a statement.

“The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it‘s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration.”

Acosta called the accusation “a lie.”

She added that Acosta’s pass was suspended until further notice.

President Trump had scolded the reporter earlier on Wednesday when he asked about the migrant caravan and the Russia investigation.

