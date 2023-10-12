White House: ‘Squad’ Democrats comments on Israel ‘wrong,’ ‘repugnant’ and ‘disgraceful’

The White House has condemned comments by some congressional “Squad” members about the devastating terrorist attacks on Israel as “wrong,” “repugnant” and “disgraceful.”Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Tuesday for President Biden’s response to the progressive lawmakers who focused on calling for an immediate cease-fire and for the US to stop funding Israel.“I’ve seen some of those statements this weekend, and we’re going to continue to be very clear. We believe they’re wrong, we believe they’re repugnant, and we believe they’re disgraceful,” Jean-Pierre said, without naming names.

“Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides,” she added, according to Fox News.The progressive, pro-Palestinian reps who are part of the “Squad” focused on calling for all violence to stop — and for Biden to cease providing funding to the Jewish state.The Democratic Socialists of America also promoted a pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan Sunday even as Israel was counting its more than 1,2000 dead, including horribly mutilated kids.

