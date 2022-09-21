The White House on Tuesday said the administration is monitoring for the possible arrival of illegal immigrants this week in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the administration has received reports that the “same plane” that transported illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week may be bringing more to “to president’s home state of Delaware.”

“We have been in close contact … with the Delaware government. We don’t know how the White House got alerted,” she said. “And I don’t have specifics on where and who alerted us. I can tell you we’ve been in close contact with the Delaware officials on the ground.”

The administration is now “working with state and local partners to help provide shelter and resources to those migrants,” Jean-Pierre said.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for flying about 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, which triggered the governor of Massachusetts to active the state National Guard. Within hours, those people were moved from the exclusive island to a military base on Cape Cod.

