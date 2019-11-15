THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his election win in Ukraine, inviting him to the White House in their first phone call, according to a transcript released on Friday morning.

The April 21 conversation occurred three months ahead of another call with the Ukrainian president that is central to House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings.

Publication of the transcript coincided with the second day of public impeachment hearings. A key witness, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, is expected to describe the circumstances of her removal from the post.

“When you’re settled in and ready, I’d like to invited you to the White House,” Trump said, per the transcript. “We’ll have a lot of things to talk about, but we’re with you all the way.”

A separate call on July 25 initiated a whistleblower complaint and the impeachment investigation.

Trump repeatedly said Democrats wanted details of the April 21 call.