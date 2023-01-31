President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month.

But amid Biden’s own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president’s health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.

Biden’s 2022 physical examination slipping into 2023 has provided Republicans with more opportunities to criticize him for his age and health before an expected reelection bid.

For instance, Biden’s public missteps during the first two years of his presidency are “certainly” cause for concern, according to Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), a former family medicine practitioner before he was elected to Congress in 2010.

“I think it would be important to see a very thorough and comprehensive cognitive function study that is released with transparency to the general public,” DesJarlais told the Washington Examiner. “The American people want to know that their commander in chief is fully capable of performing at the highest level to protect the safety and security of our nation.”

Republicans, too, have connected complaints about delays with Biden’s physical examination to transparency ones stemming from the discovery of classified documents at his Washington, D.C., think tank last November, a development that was not made public until this month, days before Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the case.

