Stephanie Grisham, 42, came out of meeting with bruises following scuffle between reporters and security

Jostling grew intense as reporters tried to enter room inside Freedom House on the south side of Panmunjom

President Trump took the historic walk from the DMZ into North Korean territory to meet Kim Jong-un today

Pair greeted each other with handshake and President Trump hailed as ‘courageous’ by North Korean leader

Incoming White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was in an ‘all out brawl’ with North Koreans ahead of the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un as she tried to get the US press pool into position. Grisham, who officially starts on Monday, joined the President on his trip to the G20 summit in Japan – and was with him for his historic walk from the DMZ into North Korean territory on Sunday. But she has come out of the meeting with bruises after a scuffle between reporters and security guards from the secretive state as they tried to block the press. The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom, where Trump and Kim were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border. North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the US press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving – and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene. Sources said the press secretary was involved in an ‘all out brawl’, according to CNN, as she shouted ‘go, go’ to journalists as she created a path for them.

