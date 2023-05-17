The White House Press Secretary was blasted for abruptly ending a briefing and ‘fleeing her podium’ without comment when she was grilled about a recent report on how the FBI handled the Trump-Russia probe.

When asked Tuesday about the White House’s reaction to the special counsel report, Karine Jean-Pierre said it was a matter for the Department of Justice to speak on.

Jean-Pierre closed her briefing book and left the podium without further comment, which sparked outrage online as social media users accused her of ignoring her own history of pushing the Russia collusion allegation.

Special Counsel John Durham’s 300-page report, which was released on Monday, found that the Department of Justice and FBI ‘failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law’ in regards to the investigation of possible collusion with Trump and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Durham said the FBI began probing Trump’s alleged ties to Russia on the flimsiest of pretexts, with no links between the ex-president and Kremlin ever uncovered.

