The White House on Wednesday tried to ward off contention with reporters about documents found in President Joe Biden’s private office from when he was vice president.

“Ed, we don’t need to have this. We work very well together. We don’t need to have this kind of confrontation,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing on Wednesday when reporter Ed O’Keefe pressed her for details on the news.

Jean-Pierre had nothing new to share with the press on any further details of the classified documents found in the president’s old office.

“It is literally under review right now. As I am talking to you it is under review, so I am not going to get beyond the process. I am not going to get beyond what the president said,” she replied.

Biden said Tuesday he was “surprised” about the existence of classified documents in his private office for his University of Pennsylvania think tank in Washington, DC, and did not know what the documents were about.

“He has said he doesn’t know what is in them,” Jean-Pierre said. “So, there’s no way for me to talk about the documents if he has said he doesn’t know what’s in them.”

Jean-Pierre stonewalled several reporters who asked her when the White House found out about the documents, which were discovered just days before the 2022 midterm elections.

