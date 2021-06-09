Mediaite:

Unnamed White House “insiders” were left “perplexed” by the performance of Vice President Kamala Harris on her recent trip to Guatemala and Mexico to address the root causes of the immigration problems at the US Southern border.

This report comes from CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, who joined the vice president on her trip and shared his insights on CNN New Day Wednesday morning.

Harris has been a lightning rod for criticism from conservative media and politicians, who have been laser-focused on her unwillingness to visit the border since she took office.

But Harris’s apparent dismissal of “playing the part” appears to have given rise to criticism from the left as well, or as the chyron read during the CNN segment read, “VP HARRIS TAKES CRITICISM FROM ALL SIDES IN FIRST FOREIGN TRIP.”

Diamond introduced the segment in a manner that won’t likely be well-received in the vice president’s press shop.

“The Vice President saw this trip as an opportunity to burnish her foreign policy credentials after entering office with very little foreign policy experience,” Diamond opened, adding, “She also hoped to make real progress on the root causes on migration from Central America.”

“There was certainly progress, but there are now concerns that some of that progress may have been overshadowed by her answers to some of these questions that her team knew that she would be facing,” he noted. “It’s left some of the administration officials perplexed, and the vice president’s team frustrated.”

Diamond then explained in a pre-produced package how Harris’s flat-footed answer on visiting the border during an interview with NBC News’s Lester Holt was not ideal. She claimed, “We have been to the border,” which suggests either officials of the Biden administration or perhaps her own visit before taking office, though Holt pushed back to remind the Vice President that she herself has not been.

Her response noting that she also hasn’t been to Europe went viral.

Diamond expanded on the concerns from the White House in his package.

“Some administration officials are quietly perplexed about the Vice President’s answers to some questions, in particular the particular question she got from Lester Holt where she equated the question about the border with Europe. There was hope the trip would be a success, and in the end, they feel it may have been overshadowed by some of her answers to these questions,” Diamond reported.

