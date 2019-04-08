USA TODAY:

The Trump administration is removing Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles from his post as part of a broad leadership housecleaning at the Department of Homeland Security.

“Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the president is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday.Sanders said. She said he would be replaced by James Murray, a career Secret Service employee.

Alles, who took office less than two years ago as the service was emerging from a series of White House security breaches and incidents of misconduct, was informed two weeks ago of the move by the White House, said a senior official who is not authorized to comment publicly. The person said his ouster was part of a leadership shakeup throughout the Department of Homeland Security.

The announcement of Alles’ removal came less than a day after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen abruptly resigned on Sunday night. President Donald Trump also rescinded his nomination of Ron Vitiello to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying he wanted to go in a “tougher” direction.

The official said that Alles’ decision was not related to last week’s arrest of a Chinese national who penetrated security checkpoints at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, carrying a cache of electronics that included a malware-infected thumb drive.

That incident prompted the FBI to begin reviewing whether the president’s resort could be vulnerable to foreign spying. A government official familiar with the inquiry said it was opened out of “an abundance of caution,” as it was unclear what threat, if any, the woman, Yujing Zhang, represented.