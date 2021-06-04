The Gateway Pundit:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the youngest lawmaker in Congress today, joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax TV on Thursday night.

Rep. Cawthorn told Greg Kelly a White House insider says officials are talking about an exit strategy for Dr. Tony Fauci.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn: His days are numbered. I know an insider in the White House who has spoken very openly to me that they are talking about exit strategies for Anthony Fauci. But it’s very, very clear, I’m happy that his book deal is probably going to get destroyed because this person has destroyed so many lives… There were so many inconsistencies. It seems like he was a megalomaniac.

