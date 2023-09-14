White House National Security Council’s John Kirby avoids answering question about Biden’s ‘lies’ over 9/11, witnessing Pittsburgh bridge collapse and the death of his grandpa

One of President Joe Biden’s top advisors was left red-faced as he stumbled through a straight-forward question about the commander-in-chief’s consistent misleading claims during a press conference on Wednesday.

The president’s latest gaffe, which occurred on Monday, saw Biden incorrectly say that he was at Ground Zero on September 12, the day after the attack.

Strategic Communications Coordinator for the National Security Council John Kirby was thrust forward by the administration for a press briefing when he was asked a blunt question by Jeff Mordock of the Washington Times.

‘In the past couple of weeks, the president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11th attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth,’ Mordock began.

‘What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up? What is going on with the president?,’ the reporter asked.

