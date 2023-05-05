Biden regime revealed its plan Thursday to slow the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in response to mounting concerns that advancements in AI could replace humanity someday.

Kamala Harris, who has the lowest approval rating of any VP, has been given the title of ‘AI Czar’ and will be in charge of leading the initiative designed to protect humanity against artificial intelligence.

The new initiative will have a budget of $140 million, according to Daily Mail.

It proposed that seven new AI research institutes be established, bringing the total number of such institutes located in the United States to 25. After that, they’ll approach tech giants like Google and Microsoft and OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, to “participate in a public evaluation of AI systems.”

“AI is one of the most powerful technologies of our time, but in order to seize the opportunities it presents, we must first mitigate its risks,” the Biden administration said.

On the same day, Harris attended a meeting with representatives from Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to examine ways in which the possible risks associated with AI might be mitigated.

“Vice President Harris and senior Administration officials will meet today with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation,” the Biden administration explained.

