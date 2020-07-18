Daily Mail:

The White House has moved official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush to a room where both Trump and visitors won’t see them

The portraits were hanging in the Grand Foyer of the White House until last week

They have been moved to the Old Family Dining Room, a small, rarely used room

Tradition states the portraits of those who were most recently president are hung in the most prominent place

The portraits have been replaced by Republican presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt, Republican presidents who served in 1897 and 1901

The White House has suddenly moved two portraits of President Donald Trump’s predecessors from their prominent positions in the entrance hall to the home.

Official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were taken down and replaced in recent days.

In the past, the pictures of the most recent occupiers of the residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue have been given pride of place and hung in the Grand Foyer of the White House.

It is tradition for those who were last in the Oval Office to be placed closest to the entrance way to the home, within eyeshot of all those who visit, according to CNN.

The portraits of Bush and Clinton were last seen earlier this month during a recent engagement when President Trump welcomed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At the two stood in the Cross Hall area of the home and made respective remarks the portraits could be seen looking on.

The paintings would also have been visible to Trump each day as he walked down the staircase from his private residence.

Bush’s portrait has been replaced by America’s 25th president, William McKinley, while the Clinton portrait has been replaced by Theodore Roosevelt who served after McKinley.

In May it was revealed that Barack and Michelle Obama’s presidential and first lady portraits will not be unveiled and hung in the White House until Donald Trump is out of office.

