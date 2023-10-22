White House Hides Plan to Expand H-1B Giveaway of College Jobs

President Joe Biden’s deputies have a new plan to help more H-1B foreigners take the white-collar salaries and opportunities that are needed by millions of indebted middle-class American graduates.The planned giveaway was acknowledged on Friday night when few people were paying attention to the news. Biden’s officials also used the same Friday-night tactic to hide their record-breaking inflow of blue-collar southern migrants during 2023.But the white-collar giveaway is also a golden opportunity for GOP candidates to win votes from swing-voting graduates with a promise of pro-American reforms to the H-1B program.The program now keeps roughly 600,000 mid-skill foreign graduates in an expanding variety of non-technical and technical white-collar jobs. So far, few 2024 GOP candidates have mentioned the program, despite the GOP’s weak support among college grads.Many CEOs prefer mid-skill H-1Bs over American professionals because the no-rights H-1B workers dare not complain about lower wages or managers’ unethical or illegal demands. The H-1Bs remain subservient because they do not want to be sent home and because they hope to get hugely valuable green cards as a deferred bonus.

