The White House on Wednesday refused to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s brain freeze moment after he searched for a dead member of congress during an event on fighting hunger.

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked looking out at the audience after naming and thanking members of both parties who helped work on the event.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a tragic car accident in August.

But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to explain why Biden said what he did, after video of the moment went viral on social media.

“The president was naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work,” she said during the daily press briefing at the White House.

“Of course she was on his mind. She was on top of mind for the president,” Jean-Pierre added.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden planned to meet with members of Walorski’s family on Friday to sign a bill renaming a Veterans Affairs clinic in her honor, and that she happened to be on his mind.

Several other reporters asked Jean-Pierre to explain the president’s comments, some appearing incredulous at her response.

“I think the confusing part is why, if she and the family is top of mind, does the president think she is living and in the room?” one reporter asked.

“I don’t find that confusing,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I mean I think many people can speak to sometimes when you have people top of mind, they are top of mind, exactly that.”

When a reporter tried to ask her again about Biden’s statement, she said she did not understand why they kept asking about his comments.

