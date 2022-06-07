BREITBART:

The White House on Monday reminded Americans frustrated with record-high gas prices that the cost of fuel was even higher in foreign countries.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to questions about high gas prices during the daily briefing by noting it was “really important” that people understood that prices were higher across the globe.

She noted that gas prices in the European Union were $8.15 a gallon, prices in Germany were $8.88 a gallon, and prices in Canada were $6.23 a gallon.

“This is a global challenge, this is something that everyone is feeling across the globe,” she said, arguing that gas prices had risen as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.

Gas prices in the United States soared to a new record high on Monday for the ninth consecutive day.

