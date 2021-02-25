Breitbart:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) condemned the newly reopened camps used to detain unaccompanied minors until they can be transferred into the country. White House press secretary Jen Psaki stands firm with the Biden administration’s decision.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party,” the New York Congresswoman wrote on Wednesday:

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

Psaki responded by defending the decision by President Joe Biden’s administration to reopen detainment camps for unaccompanied minors detained at the Southern border.

“Our objective is to move these kids quickly from there to vetted, sponsored families, and to places where they can safely be,” she said.

Biden promised during his 2020 campaign that he would close the facilities holding detained unaccompanied migrant children.

Psaki reassured critics that the newly reopened facility run by Heath and Human Services in Texas had been remodeled since it was open during former President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump was accused of holding “kids in cages” in these facilities.

“This facility in Texas, which has been reopened, has been revamped, there are teachers, there’s medical facilities,” she said, repeatedly assuring critics that they were not separating children from their families at the border.

Customs and Border Protection apprehended 5,871 unaccompanied minors in January, up significantly from a low of only 741 in April 2020 during the Trump administration.

