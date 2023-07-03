The White House is open to studying research that details methods of deflecting sunlight away from the earth’s surface to cool the atmosphere and halt “climate change.”

“Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening” is mentioned in the paper that reportedly also sets out unspecified research in “cirrus cloud thinning.”

Officials suggested in a report released Friday that limiting sunlight to rapidly cool the planet, a solar geoengineering process known as solar radiation modification (SRM), could hold a viable future.

The possible consideration comes at the same time the Biden administration embraces solar panels as a way to produce energy via the sun’s direct rays.

The congressionally mandated report released by the Office of Science and Technology Policy shows the research team has been examining “geoengineering” methods to keep the sun rays from accelerating global warming.

As the University of Oxford notes in its entry on the subject, “geoengineering” is “the deliberate large-scale intervention in the Earth’s natural systems to counteract climate change,” Fox News reports.

According to the report titled “Congressionally-Mandated Report on Solar Radiation Modification,” the types of geoengineering methods the Biden administration is looking into are “stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening.”

