When the prepared congressional testimony of a senior administration official was circulated inside the White House in recent weeks, it included a passage tying inflation to corporate consolidation and monopoly power.

That language was eventually taken out of the remarks before they were delivered. Members of the White House Council of Economic Advisers had raised objections to the idea that a spike in prices was due to corporate power, according to two people aware of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of professional reprisals.

The alteration of the testimony highlights the tensions within the administration over whether the White House should blame corporate consolidation and monopoly power for price hikes. Some officials in the White House National Economic Council believe the administration could more aggressively advance that argument, and Democratic pollsters have told the White House that a populist economic message on corporate greed and prices broadly resonates with voters.

But economists inside the administration, particularly at the CEA, are uncomfortable with the push. “It’s been the war of the ‘track changes’ inside the administration over how much the White House can lean in on the extent to which competition and greed are driving inflation,” said one person briefed on the internal dynamics, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of professional reprisals.

The phrase “track change” can refer to the practice of editing a shared computer document to suggest additions or deletions.

